Boxing

David Haye making comeback.

David Haye posts update on his return from injury on Instagram

After having reconstructive surgery on his fully ruptured achilles tendon, David Haye has revealed he is in rehabilitation and intends to fight again.

Haye shed his protective boot a week ago and went on to social media to post footage of himself climbing the Great Wall of China.

Haye claimed that he is "feeling good" and experiencing "no pain", and will make a "full recovery...way quicker than people anticipate" as he is "not an average athlete". Haye did acknowledge that his physio Kevin might well be alarmed to see him walking "six miles" of the Wall!

The 36-year old heavyweight's future was in doubt after he was forced to have surgery following his stoppage loss to Tony Bellew in March.

However, his trainer Shane McGuigan is confident that Haye can resume his career, telling Sky Sports that the boxer is "still a danger to anyone" in the heavyweight division.

Watch: Haye provides injury update

"The boot is off, he's recovering, he's started to walk," McGuigan told Sky Sports. "In fact, he's gone to China to walk the Great Wall, two days after getting out of the boot.

"He's a madman, but fair dos, he's gone off on his holidays and he deserves it. A hard fight and hopefully we can rebuild and come again."

McGuigan allowed Haye to continue

Haye's achilles had snapped in the sixth round of the fight against Bellew but his trainer did not stop the fight until the eleventh.

McGuigan added: "Couldn’t script it, but once his Achilles went, it was just sink or swim and I gave him the option to continue.

"It could have been his last fight. For what I knew, he might not come back, although signs are positive that he is going to recover.

"At the time it was a crisis situation, so I wanted him to go out and be proud of his career, and go out and give it all he’s got.

"He certainly did that and he gained a lot of fans, people who were writing him off, saying that he had no guts, no heart."

A rematch with Bellew could take place later this year, if Haye successfully continues his rehabilitation and recovery.

Who will David Haye fight on his return?

Topics:
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing
Kell Brook

