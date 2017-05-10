Following Anthony Joshua's dramatic win over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley and the announcement of Saul Alvarez versus Gennady Golovkin in a few months time, the boxing world is booming.

The heavyweight division has lacked the drama AJ and Klitschko provided for years, perhaps even decades and fans had become frustrated with supposed 'superfights' taking years, if ever to materialise.

GGG and Canelo certainly took their time, but in September, they will get it on.

Even with Floyd Mayweather's retirement (if he indeed stays retired), the boxing world is enjoying plenty of attention of late and there are more superstars around then there have been in a while.

Names are one thing, but who are the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet?

Well, ESPN have released their current top 10 and plenty of familiar names make up the list.

Golovkin, with a record of 37-0 with 33 knockouts, sits on top of the pile while Alvarez, with a record of 49-1-1 and 34 KOs at just the age of 26 (he turned professional at 16) finds himself down in seventh after his decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Elsewhere, Andre Ward - The Ring's number one on their list - comes in at No. 2 while his major rival Sergey Kovalev is fourth. Ukrainian super featherweight Vasyl Lomachenko is third and Ramon Gonzalez rounds off the top five.

Two-weight world champion Terence Crawford weighs in at sixth just ahead of Canelo before Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman and Guillermo Rigondeaux complete the top 10 in chronological order.

Some of you may be thinking: 'No Anthony Joshua?' With 18 victories from 18 bouts, 18 stoppages and having unified the IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles, you could at least argue he has a case.

So did some of the ESPN analysts. The 10 man panel had to select their own 10 votes and AJ secured two votes in the tenth spot. Deontay Wilder had six votes, by comparison.

To be fair, Klitschko was Joshua's first real test and although you could say he passed that challenge, it wasn't with flying colours by any means. It could have been very different.

Should Joshua meet and beat the likes of Wilder, Parker, Bellew or even Haye, his case will certainly become a lot stronger. Perhaps the rankings are more a reflection of the heavyweight division than Joshua himself.

Do you agree with ESPN's view? Let us know in the comments below.

