Even though it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen now, there are still fans that are hoping Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will meet inside of a boxing ring.

The talk may have become a little stale now, as we continue to run into a brick wall whenever it seems like we’re making some progress – and that’s not helped by the fact that the unbeaten American has been talking it up in recent weeks too.

Mayweather recently claimed that there’s a chance the Notorious can pull out with an upset but rather than looking too much into that, the announcement of Saul Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin poured cold water over the possibility of a September clash, something UFC president Dana White also claimed.

It’s understandable why Money wants the Irishman, as the rewards seem quite high against somebody who hasn’t been tested at that level; so, earning over $100 million in one night against McGregor is an exciting prospect for anybody.

However, Golden Boy Promotions’ Oscar De La Hoya has recently come out and thrown down another challenge to the man he lost to a decade ago.

He’s told Mayweather to forget about McGregor, but take on the winner of Canelo and Triple G instead.

Speaking to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman on First Take, he said: “Even Floyd, after this fight with Canelo and Golovkin, forget about ‘The Notorious One,’ Conor McGregor.

“Forget about a fighter who has zero experience, who has zero fights, who has zero amateur experience. Forget about that.

“Mayweather’s better than that. Mayweather, look, if you wanna fight and have a rematch against Canelo or a fight against Golovkin, go after them.

“You know, after Canelo and Golovkin fight, go after the winner.”

While it’s clear that there’s big money to be made in either of those fights, it seems highly unlikely that Mayweather will take De La Hoya’s comments on board and entertain one of those options.

McGregor is still the biggest name out there right now, and it’d obviously be the bigger spectacle because it’s a fight between two guys from different sports.

Mayweather probably doesn’t need to have a rematch with Canelo, as he’s already beaten him once so there’s probably little value in that for Mayweather’s return and 50th fight.

However, should Canelo defeat Golovkin then it could do massive business.

Golovkin, on the other hand, is a completely different story.

The Kazakh knockout artist is a dangerous opponent for anybody, and it was said for quite some time now that Canelo was ducking him for that very reason, but that can’t exactly be proven.

Then again, Mayweather has claimed he’s only out of retirement for McGregor – so De La Hoya’s comments may fall on deaf ears.

Should Floyd Mayweather fight the winner of Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

