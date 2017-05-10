The legal battle between The Hardys and Impact Wrestling over the 'Broken Universe' gimmick continues.

Earlier this year The Hardys made the decision to depart from Impact Wrestling, opting so sign on with Ring Of Honor (ROH) for a short time instead. Shortly after news of their departure broke, however, Impact made it very clear that they intended to keep the rights to the gimmick under lock.

Both sides have claimed ownership over the gimmick, and a legal battle is underway for the rights to the 'Broken Universe.' Following their Impact departure, Matt and Jeff appeared at the ROH 15th Anniversary pay-per-view (PPV) show.

In an attempt to keep the 'Broken' character Impact Exclusive, promotion officials sent out a cease and desist letter to PPV providers, banning Matt or Jeff from using the characters. Despite the use of a few mannerisms and catch phrases, the gimmick was extremely winded down.

Matt and Jeff then made their thunderous return to the WWE when they were surprise entrants in the Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 33. The brothers won the titles and still rule the Monday night tag team division today.

In the midst of their WWE run, Matt has been using 'Delete' chants and multiple mannerisms in reference to the 'Broken' character.

The character is still extremely over with the professional wrestling world, and many have been calling for it to make its WWE debut. Rumors even surfaced that the WWE is attempting to buy the rights to the character off Impact, however, those were shot down my Matt's wife, Reby Hardy.

Reby claims that the rumors were started by someone within Impact to paint themselves into a position of power.

Impact recently applied for trademarks over the terms for the terms “Brother Nero”, “Broken Matt” and “Broken Brilliance” on April 28th. According to a report from PWInsider, those trademarks were actually filed in January.

It was also noted that Impact and The Hardys continue to go back-and-forth at one another with legal letters, and Matt has applied for the trademark "Broken Matt Hardy" on March 1st.

The two sides have yet to reach a settlement on the matter.

