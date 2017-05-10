GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

The reason why some Arsenal fans are reacting badly to Thierry Henry's latest tweet

Thierry Henry will always be idolised by Arsenal supporters.

The French striker was magnificent during his eight years with the Gunners, scoring 226 goals in 369 appearances.

He’s arguably the best player of the Premier League era and, more importantly for Arsenal fans, he ‘got’ Arsenal and will always be a passionate supporter of the club.

With that in mind, Henry’s latest post on Instagram has caused something of a stir.

A couple of hours before Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Southampton this evening, Henry posted a photo on Twitter of himself at a basketball game.

Henry’s tweet…

The photo shows Henry posing for a photo during the San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets game - and the 39-year-old is wearing a San Antonio Spurs baseball cap.

He wrote: “What a great night! Amazing win from the Spurs. Now let’s win the series. #GoSpursGo #NBAPlayoffs @NBAFRANCE.”

Wait, what was that?!

No prizes for guessing why some Arsenal fans have reacted badly on Twitter.

As a passionate Arsenal man, #GoSpursGo is the last hashtag Gunners fans expected to see from the club legend.

Reaction from Arsenal fans on Twitter

While most Arsenal fans accept that San Antonio Spurs are not connected in any way, shape or form to Tottenham Hotspur, others haven’t reacted quite so well…

Alexis Sanchez
Football
Thierry Henry

