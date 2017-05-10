Shaq is considering running for Sheriff

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best players the NBA has ever seen, and he's done a lot since stepping off the court back in 2011.

He's had huge success being an analyst as well as several business ventures, he's even been involved in the WWE! He's now about to take another big step outside the world of basketball.

According to ESPN, the NBA Hall of Famer is: "Thinking about running for office, telling an Atlanta TV station that he will try to become sheriff in 2020."

Shaq said to WIXA: "This is not about politics for me. It's something that I always wanted to do. It's just about bringing people closer together. You know, when I was coming up, people love and respected the police, the deputies. And I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community that I serve."

O'Neal didn't clarify where he would be running for sheriff, as he holds residency in both Florida and Georgia. He's already an honorary deputy in Georgia's Clayton County and has been a reserve police officer in Los Angeles; Miami Beach; Tempe, Arizona; Golden Beach, Florida; and Doral, Florida.

And although he doesn't exactly have the qualifications for the job, he has confidence in himself to put together the right team in order to get the job done.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star said: "I know how to run the team. My style is going to be to surround myself with guys that have been doing it way longer than I've been doing it, surround myself with smarter people. And I know it'll be successful."

So with this style of confidence, what about a more important role than sheriff? Say, Mayor?

"Mayor no, I would never run for mayor," Shaq said.

Make way for a potential Sheriff O'Neal, although we will have to wait a little while longer perhaps for Mayor Shaq.