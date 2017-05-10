Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaq is considering running for Sheriff

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best players the NBA has ever seen, and he's done a lot since stepping off the court back in 2011.

He's had huge success being an analyst as well as several business ventures, he's even been involved in the WWE! He's now about to take another big step outside the world of basketball.

According to ESPN, the NBA Hall of Famer is: "Thinking about running for office, telling an Atlanta TV station that he will try to become sheriff in 2020."

Shaq said to WIXA: "This is not about politics for me. It's something that I always wanted to do. It's just about bringing people closer together. You know, when I was coming up, people love and respected the police, the deputies. And I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community that I serve."

O'Neal didn't clarify where he would be running for sheriff, as he holds residency in both Florida and Georgia. He's already an honorary deputy in Georgia's Clayton County and has been a reserve police officer in Los Angeles; Miami Beach; Tempe, Arizona; Golden Beach, Florida; and Doral, Florida.

Los Angeles Lakers Unveil Shaquille O'Neal Statue

And although he doesn't exactly have the qualifications for the job, he has confidence in himself to put together the right team in order to get the job done.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star said: "I know how to run the team. My style is going to be to surround myself with guys that have been doing it way longer than I've been doing it, surround myself with smarter people. And I know it'll be successful."

So with this style of confidence, what about a more important role than sheriff? Say, Mayor?

"Mayor no, I would never run for mayor," Shaq said.

Make way for a potential Sheriff O'Neal, although we will have to wait a little while longer perhaps for Mayor Shaq.

Reebok Classic And Shaquille O'Neal Launch The New Shaq Attaq x Sneaker Politics

Topics:
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Shaquille O'Neal
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Kobe Bryant
Miami Heat
Southeast Division

Trending Stories

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

One of WWE's most high-profile names is teasing an in-ring return

One of WWE's most high-profile names is teasing an in-ring return

Braun Strowman breaks silence on injury and makes one big promise

Braun Strowman breaks silence on injury and makes one big promise

Look: The frustrated thing Ronaldo did that strangely led to Madrid's vital away goal

Look: The frustrated thing Ronaldo did that strangely led to Madrid's vital away goal

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

John Cena names the one thing that would make him quit the WWE

John Cena names the one thing that would make him quit the WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again