John Cena names the one thing that would make him quit the WWE

With his newfound success in Hollywood, John Cena could follow in The Rock's footsteps and depart from the WWE.

Cena is currently on another hiatus from WWE action in order to film a slew of movie roles, something he has been doing a lot more of as of late. The former WWE Champ is currently promoting his latest role 'The Wall', a military flick in which Cena portrays a United States soldier.

He recently did an interview with FOX News to promote the movie, and also spoke on a variety of wrestling topics.

Article continues below

First off Cena was asked about his WrestleMania 33 proposal to his girlfriend and fellow WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, and why he decided to do the proposal in such a public manner:

"It was a very public manner but the WWE is my home and I consider the WWE universe my family and that was a big, big moment in my life and I guess I just wanted to share it with my family."

Article continues below

Cena also admitted that it was the most nervous he'd been in his entire life and feared Bella's reaction in front of the jam-packed Orlando crowd - not to mention the millions watching at home:

"That was the most nervous I have ever been in my entire life and not only was I worried about her response but I was worried about the reaction of the 75,000 people of the Camping World Stadium.

"I didn't know that they would react in such a positive way, and I'm forever indebted to our fans for being able to allow me to celebrate the greatest moment of my life."

Cena was then asked if he would ever consider retiring from the WWE given his newfound success in Hollywood, to which "The Leader Of The Cenation" said that the only way he'd walk away from the business is if they no longer need his services:

"As far as the performance level it's definitely a business for the young and I am on the older side of young but I don't think I'll ever not be involved with the WWE.

"They will have to tell me that they no longer need my services because it is my home."

What are your thoughts on Cena not wanting to leave the WWE unless he is told to go home? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms