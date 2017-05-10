One of WWE's most high-profile names is teasing an in-ring return

Stephanie McMahon could be back in the WWE ring very soon.

The commissioner of Monday Night RAW hasn't seen in-ring action since her match against Brie Bella at SummerSlam. She won the match after Brie's sister, Nikki, turned on her and allowed Stephanie to hit the pedigree for the win.

McMahon is also a former WWE Women's Champion after she defeated Jacqueline for the strap on an episode of SmackDown back in 2000 with help from her husband Triple H and D-Generation X.

Today McMahon is a part of the hated Authority and is currently off TV after being put through a table at WrestleMania 33 by accident in the midst of Triple H's match against Seth Rollins.

She is currently in the UK while the WWE is on its European tour, and did an interview with The Mirror to talk about her wrestling career.

When asked if she'd like to get back in the ring, McMahon said she'd love to if the opponent made sense (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I absolutely love the in-ring performance aspect to what we do. It's such an honor to be able to get in there with some of those performers and actually take bumps or tell a story of the match.

"I'm not necessarily the best but I do love to get in there, so if there's ever an opportunity again to do that and to help make somebody else then I would absolutely welcome it."

McMahon also expressed her love for playing a villain on TV, and basks in the glory of boos that the WWE Universe showers her with when she's on the mic:

"I love being a villain. It's my favorite. The louder they boo, the more I know I'm doing my job. And it's just fun to engage and interact with the fanbase.

"When they're chanting and cheering and jeering as it were, to be able to have that live mic in my hand and interact with them and sometimes be able to catch them off-guard, there's no better feeling."

When McMahon does return to WWE TV, it should be interesting to see how she interacts with new Monday Night RAW General Manager, and newly inducted WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle.

Angle replaces Mick Foley, who was written off TV in order to get a long-needed surgery.

What are your thoughts on a possible Stephanie McMahon in-ring return?

