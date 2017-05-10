Braun Strowman breaks silence on injury and makes one big promise

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Braun Strowman posts motivating comeback message on Instagram

WWE suffered a massive knock this week when it was revealed that Braun Strowman would be going under the knife to undergo a procedure on his injured elbow.

The Monster Among Men has been on a tear ever since the brand split, and surprised many with his dedication to not only get into better shape and improve his look, but his all-around work inside of the ring has turned him into a must-see star on Monday Night RAW.

In recent weeks, he’s been throwing Roman Reigns from pillar to post – which fans have loved – and this will come as an even bigger blow for him as rumours indicated that he was going to be challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the new Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

It’s unclear as to how long his recovery will take, and online speculation suggests it could be two months while WWE has told its fans that he’s suffering from a torn rotator cuff – as an elbow injury simply can’t keep a monster like him down.

Strowman has finally broken his silence on the situation by taking to his personal Instagram account, going by his real name Adam Scherr.

Strowman recently hit the headlines for his Instagram activity as he went out of character to thank The Big Show after their ring-breaking shenanigans not too long ago and some didn’t like how he went out of character to do that.

His latest message may have been planned carefully, as the lines seem blurred as to whether it’s in character or whether Scherr was speaking as himself; either way, he has a bold plan in place.

DEFINITION OF UNSTOPPABLE

He posted: “I will return to finish what I’ve started and that’s carving my name in history as the most destructive thing #WWE has ever seen.

“This surgery is just a minor speed bump, I will return bigger, stronger, faster and even more dangerous than ever, mark my words I’m the definition of unstoppable!!! #braunstrowman #monsteramongmen #nothingcankeepmedown.”

There shouldn’t be too much of an issue with the message Strowman had sent, as it didn’t come across as too personal and could have easily been a statement he sent to WWE.

Social media does play a big role in WWE; some are fans of it while others want to keep kayfabe intact. It’s obvious that Strowman is in a unique group with the likes of Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan where tweeting or using other forms of social media just takes the believability away from the character.

We’ve seen Strowman’s dedication, and you can be sure he’ll come back much better and hopefully WWE won’t scrap his title plans completely.

What do you make of Braun Strowman's message on Instagram? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport's WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

WWE

