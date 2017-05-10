The New York Knicks are currently in offseason mode, and that can only mean trade rumors regarding their 10-time NBA All-Star, Carmelo Anthony.

Although he still has two years left on his contract with the Knicks, which also includes a no-trade clause, there is speculation that he could leave the team via trade this summer as he goes on the hunt to capture a championship ring before calling it a career.

Several destinations have been considered landing spots for Melo, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles Lakers, but now another team has been thrown into the mix, via Basketball Insiders' Tommy Beer. The Milwaukee Bucks.

Beer clarified what we all know the Knicks would be looking for in return if they were to trade away Anthony and why they would do so in the first place. To clear cap space, and/or acquire young, promising players on affordable contracts, and/or obtain draft picks.

With that in mind, this is what he said about a possible trade of Anthony to the Bucks this summer: "At first blush, it seems unlikely that Melo would consider moving to Milwaukee; but, upon further inspection, maybe he would entertain the possibility.

"The Bucks are a fresh, up-and-coming team that features one of the game brightest young stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Anthony also has a good relationship with Bucks coach Jason Kidd. Melo enjoyed his greatest success as a Knick playing alongside Kidd back in 2012-13.

"And, again, Anthony would pocket millions by agreeing to the trade, and he'd have to spend just one season there if he was unhappy.

"Milwaukee would obviously hate to give up (Khris) Middleton but would be happy to dump Delly's deal. (Matthew) Dellavedova signed a four-year, $38 million pact last summer but was replaced in the starting lineup by Malcolm Brogdon in late December. Brogdon, who is favored to win the Rookie of the Year award, is clearly the Bucks PG of the future.

"The PG-starved Knicks would be more than willing to add Dellavedova if that was the price to pay for acquiring Middleton as well."

It makes a lot of sense for both parties, but it is unlikely to happen. It certainly is an interesting concept though. Although the Bucks have failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs since the 2000-01 season, this bright, young, and developing squad would give Anthony an excellent shot of achieving his first ever championship ring before retirement.