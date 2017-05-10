Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Carmelo Anthony.

How a Carmelo Anthony trade to the Bucks could be possible

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The New York Knicks are currently in offseason mode, and that can only mean trade rumors regarding their 10-time NBA All-Star, Carmelo Anthony.

Although he still has two years left on his contract with the Knicks, which also includes a no-trade clause, there is speculation that he could leave the team via trade this summer as he goes on the hunt to capture a championship ring before calling it a career.

Several destinations have been considered landing spots for Melo, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles Lakers, but now another team has been thrown into the mix, via Basketball Insiders' Tommy Beer. The Milwaukee Bucks.

Beer clarified what we all know the Knicks would be looking for in return if they were to trade away Anthony and why they would do so in the first place. To clear cap space, and/or acquire young, promising players on affordable contracts, and/or obtain draft picks.

With that in mind, this is what he said about a possible trade of Anthony to the Bucks this summer: "At first blush, it seems unlikely that Melo would consider moving to Milwaukee; but, upon further inspection, maybe he would entertain the possibility.

BASKET-GBR-USA-NBA-MILWAUKEE-NY

"The Bucks are a fresh, up-and-coming team that features one of the game brightest young stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Anthony also has a good relationship with Bucks coach Jason Kidd. Melo enjoyed his greatest success as a Knick playing alongside Kidd back in 2012-13.

"And, again, Anthony would pocket millions by agreeing to the trade, and he'd have to spend just one season there if he was unhappy.

"Milwaukee would obviously hate to give up (Khris) Middleton but would be happy to dump Delly's deal. (Matthew) Dellavedova signed a four-year, $38 million pact last summer but was replaced in the starting lineup by Malcolm Brogdon in late December. Brogdon, who is favored to win the Rookie of the Year award, is clearly the Bucks PG of the future.

"The PG-starved Knicks would be more than willing to add Dellavedova if that was the price to pay for acquiring Middleton as well."

It makes a lot of sense for both parties, but it is unlikely to happen. It certainly is an interesting concept though. Although the Bucks have failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs since the 2000-01 season, this bright, young, and developing squad would give Anthony an excellent shot of achieving his first ever championship ring before retirement.

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

Topics:
Milwaukee Bucks
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo
New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Carmelo Anthony

Trending Stories

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

One of WWE's most high-profile names is teasing an in-ring return

One of WWE's most high-profile names is teasing an in-ring return

Braun Strowman breaks silence on injury and makes one big promise

Braun Strowman breaks silence on injury and makes one big promise

Look: The frustrated thing Ronaldo did that strangely led to Madrid's vital away goal

Look: The frustrated thing Ronaldo did that strangely led to Madrid's vital away goal

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

John Cena names the one thing that would make him quit the WWE

John Cena names the one thing that would make him quit the WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again