Football

Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema destroys three Atletico players before Isco scores

Football News
24/7

What a game the fans have been treated to between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid this evening.

With the latter leading 3-0 from the first leg in the Bernabeu, the onus was on Atletico to make a fast start and score the goals necessary to make this an exciting tie again.

With a place in the Champions League final at stake - something this fixture has contested in two of the last three years - the home side were certainly motivated.

In what could be the last ever European match at the Vicente Calderon, the atmosphere was already red hot before Atletico took a 2-0 lead after 16 minutes.

Saul Niguez struck first for Diego Simeone's men before Antoine Griezmann somewhat controversially converted a penalty, appearing to knock the ball onto his standing leg as he struck it.

However, on the stroke of half-time Real really took the wind out of Atletico's sails as Isco finished a rebound from a Toni Kroos effort to give them a vital away goal. It also means that at the time of writing, Atletico needs three more goals without reply to go through.

The goal would not have been possible without some incredible build up play for Karim Benzema, though. Take a look at the clip below as he dances his way around three dumbfounded Atletico defenders.

Simeone's troops are known as one of the finest defensive units in Europe, but they couldn't have looked further from that billing while the French international was dancing his way past them.

With a 2-1 lead at half-time, Real need to control the game for the next 45 minutes to book their place in the final alongside Juventus where they would have the chance to win their third Champions League title in four years, alongside a probably La Liga triumph.

FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO-REALMADRID

Benzema has 17 goals to his name this season, but his contribution in this semi-final is sure to be one of his most appreciated by the Madrid fans and football purists everywhere.

You can't help but love that!

Topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Karim Benzema
Football

