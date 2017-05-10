You won’t find a more self-assured footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo, but even he must have felt more than a little anxious when Atletico Madrid took a 2-0 lead inside the opening 16 minutes at the Vicente Calderon this evening.

A header by Saul Niguez and then an Antoine Griezmann penalty cut Real Madrid’s aggregate advantage to one goal; however, Isco’s 42nd-minute tap-in meant Atleti went into half-time back to square one.

Diego Simeone’s side required another three goals to advance to the Champions League final at the start of the second half.

Article continues below

Ronaldo, in truth, did very little during the opening 45 minutes.

But he did have an altercation with Fernando Torres shortly after Isco’s precious away goal.

Article continues below

Torres shoves Ronaldo

Ronaldo and Torres were seen having words when the four-time Ballon d’Or winner leant in towards the Atleti favourite.

Torres reacted by giving Ronaldo a shove. Whatever Madrid’s No. 7 had just said had clearly incensed him.

Ronaldo's reaction was perfect

Following the shove, how would Ronaldo react?

Well, he handled it in the best possible way. Rather than getting angry, Ronaldo reacted by laughing until referee Cuneyt Cakir split the two of them up.

Torres was still shouting at Ronaldo when Cakir intervened and we’re sure the Spanish media will soon find out what the former Liverpool striker was saying to the ex-Manchester United star.

Video: Torres and Ronaldo's spat

Watch the video here…

Reaction on Twitter to Ronaldo and Torres' spat

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Ronaldo/Torres altercation…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms