Look: The frustrated thing Ronaldo did that strangely led to Madrid's vital away goal

Atletico Madrid started like a house on fire when they met Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg at the Bernabeu, Deigo Simeone's troops scored two goals in the opening 16 minutes to make everyone believe that the miracle might truly be on.

Saul Niguez and an Antoine Griezmann penalty had Real rocked and given the atmosphere in the Vicente Calderon and the tempo the home side were playing at, it looked like Zinedine Zidane's men might crumble.

However, an Isco goal on the stroke of half-time put Atletico right back to where they were at the beginning of the game - they need three goals to score.

Isco was the beneficially of Jan Oblak making a great reflex save to prevent Toni Kroos from scoring following excellent work from Karim Benzema along the byline with three defenders for company.

It was a Cristiano Ronaldo throw-in that started the move, and as you can see from the clip below, how it started was very unorthodox.

With Real seemingly wilting under the Atletico pressure Ronaldo was a frustrated man. Instead of winning the ball back of putting in a real challenge on Gabi, the former Manchester United man opted to smash the ball straight at him before shooting the Atleti captain a stern look.

He almost certainly would not have done that if Real were in a better position. Furthermore, his quick thinking to launch the ball down the line fed Benzema and then we all know what happened next.

While the opening exchanges made the match far more interesting, the Real goal on the stroke of half-time was a real body blow to the home side.

Ronaldo would get into another heated exchange minutes later, this time with Fernando Torres. However, this time, CR7 opted to take a lighter approach and laugh at the former Liverpool hitman.

The score clearly makes a major difference to Ronnie's mood!

