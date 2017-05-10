GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alexis Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez totally embarrasses two Soton defenders to score great goal

Arsenal picked up back-to-back 2-0 victories after leaving St Mary's with three points for the first time since 2003 on Wednesday night.

Arsene Wenger's men defeated Manchester United 2-0 at the weekend and with this victory now find themselves above the Red Devils and within striking distance of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud got on the scoresheet on the south coast and the fact that the Gunners have kept two clean sheets in a row playing their new 3-4-3 formation, Wenger has plenty of reasons to be happy.

It also keeps their momentum going heading into the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27.

However, Sanchez's goal was truly something special and provides yet another reason why Arsenal fans are absolutely desperate to hold on to their Chilean superstar.

After Mesut Ozil - another contract rebel - slipped the ball into the former Barcelona man, Sanchez took the ball on his right side before threatening to unleash an effort on goal.

Instead, he brought the ball back inside leaving two Saints defenders wondering which day of the week it was before hammering home with his left foot. Watch it below:

His future at the club is still no clearer and Sanchez has stayed pretty quiet on the whole matter, but his manager has publicly said that he believes his star man will remain in the red half of north London.

“He is happy here. His desire is as well to stay. That is what I deeply believe.

“The disagreements are more purely contractual. Not on the desire. Both parties have the desire to find an agreement, so I think it will happen.

“The problem as well that you have to analyse, always, firstly, is: 'Can you find better? For what kind of money?' I don’t think you would sell him to any Premier League club, that is for sure.

“Why would you sell him to another club? We want to be as strong as we can be and not strengthen the other team. But I think he will stay here and sign a contract.”

