Kyle Lowry is coming off of the best season of his career, but the three-time All-Star point guard could be ready to move on from the Toronto Raptors.

Lowry's already let the Raptors know he'll be opting out of his $12 million player option with Toronto for the 2017-18 NBA season, setting sail into the free agency waters. The Raptors were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and his decision could be insult to injury.

The door isn't shut on Lowry returning to Toronto, but he will undoubtedly be one of the most sought-after free agents this summer. At 31 years old, his next decision is going to be an important one as he prepares for the final years of his career.

Lowry's stated that one of the things most important to him is finding a path to a championship before he calls it a career, but what about a return to his hometown of Philadelphia? He grew up in Philadelphia, even going to college at home at Villanova.

One of the biggest holes on the Philadelphia 76ers has been at point guard, where they moved on from Michael Carter-Williams years ago and have yet to find a long-term solution. It sounds like Lowry could heavily consider being the veteran to help lead the young 76ers.

Lowry has been interested in returning home to play for the Sixers "for some time," sources tell Keith Pompey of Philly.com. Rumors only picked up once Philadelphia replaced general manager Sam Hinkie with Bryan Colangelo.

Colangelo orchestrated the trade that sent Lowry from the Houston Rockets to Toronto in 2012, and the two have been "good friends" since the trade, according to Pompey. That link could be quite helpful for the Sixers as they look to accelerate their process.

Philadelphia may be a few years from contending, but they do have enticing young talent across the roster. Joel Embiid looked phenomenal before his season was cut short to injury, former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons has yet to play and Dario Saric closed the season impressively.

The other thing they have is money for the taking, and Lowry's been playing on a budget contract while becoming an All-Star in Toronto. He made $12 million this season while DeMar DeRozan cashed in $26.4 million.

Kyle was actually only the fifth-highest paid player on the Raptors, behind not only DeRozan, but Jonas Valanciunas, DeMarre Carroll and Serge Ibaka. Philadelphia may have an answer for that.

"Sources have always said that the Sixers planned to offer Lowry a lucrative contract this summer," writes Pompey.

If Lowry is looking for a team stocked with intriguing young talent, a big payday and a return to home, Philadelphia would make a lot of sense. It just won't be his easiest path to a ring.