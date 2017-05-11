Official online NBA destination in the UK

There’s still another round to go before the NBA Finals captivates audiences around the world, but it’s looking more and more likely that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will be meeting up for their third-straight title battle.

With both teams holding perfect 8-0 playoff records at the moment, whatever teams square off against them in the Conference Finals will go overlooked and will be thought of as clear underdogs.

Before the season, this is exactly the scenario that most NBA fans envisioned. Therefore, questions have arisen, asking whether the dominance of the two franchises is actually hurting the sport of basketball as a whole.

While he’s biased, Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue doesn’t think the rivalry is bad for the NBA and likened it to the intense battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s.

"Is it a problem? I don't think so," Lue said at the team’s practice on Wednesday via ESPN. "I think a lot of people wanted to see Boston and the Lakers back in the day. I think nowadays, a lot of people want to see Golden State-Cavs. And it's not a problem. Right now, it's two of the teams playing some of the best basketball right now.”

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

He continued, "So two of the teams that have been in back-to-back Finals -- so, why not? Why not want to see it again?" Lue said. "I don't see why it would be a problem. I think last year had some of the best ratings, I think, in NBA history. I think now with them adding [Kevin] Durant and the way they're playing, the way we're playing, it can be even higher."

All of that is easy for him to say.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that there are a handful of other franchises who would definitely contend if the two superteams simply didn’t exist. In that sense, parity is at perhaps the lowest point that it’s been since the Celtics and Lakers dominated the ‘80s.

2016 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Celtics lead the Washington Wizards 3-2 in the series that will determine who will take on the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs lead the Houston Rockets 3-2 in the series that will determine who matches up against the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

At this point, it’d be a major shock if the Cavs and Warriors didn’t square off for the Larry O’Brien Trophy yet again. Whether or not that's a positive for the sport is debatable.

