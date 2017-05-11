Celtics send Wizards to brink of elimination with Game 5 victory

Celtics 123, Wizards 101; Boston leads series 3-2
After dropping two-straight games, the Celtics roared back to life in front of their home fans in Game 5. Led by Avery Bradley (29/6/3), Al Horford (19/6/7), Isaiah Thomas (18/3/9) and Jae Crowder (18/8/2), the Celtics shot 52.9 percent and went 16-for-33 from three-point range in the win. John Wall (21/4/4) and Bradley Beal (16/2/4) led the Wizards in scoring, but Washington shot just 38.5 percent from the floor and 7-for-29 from deep in the loss.
