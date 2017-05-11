After subpar rookie season, Jared Goff reportedly now looking like new QB

When Jared Goff was selected with the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, no one really knew what to expect from him since he wasn't regarded as an NFL-ready quarterback.

While he dominated at the University of California, the Rams decided to make him the third-string quarterback heading into the season and he didn’t even dress for the first handful of games.

Overall, it wasn't a good look for either Goff or the franchise as a whole.

When they were out of playoff contention, the team decided to get him on the field for the remaining seven games of the year and he struggled, completing 54.6 percent of his passes for 1,089 yards with just five passing touchdowns and seven interceptions in that span. He also had a rushing touchdown and five fumbles in what was an experiment gone wrong.

While it’s important to remember that he didn’t have much help around him on offense, it was still a bit of an embarrassment on both individual and team standpoints.

But, Rams GM Les Snead told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche that Goff looks like a new man at this year’s minicamp.

On Tuesday’s Up To The Minute Live, Wyche said the following after his talk with Snead:

"The one thing (Snead) likes about Goff is Goff understood he had to understand the language and the alignments of the scheme," Wyche said. "So when they came up for their minicamp right before the draft, he said Goff was right on point. He said after the minicamp, coaches said (Goff) exceeded expectations. And to quote Snead, 'Last year he was a blank slate, now that is no longer the case. He understands what NFL offenses want, and more importantly, he understands what NFL defenses want to do.’"

As a whole, the Rams had arguably the worst offense in the NFL last season. With a terrible offensive line, an underachieving running back and a lack of playmakers, it was tough for the coaching staff to figure out a way to get points on the board.

However, Sean McVay has taken over as head coach, the team signed a couple upgrades for the o-line in free agency and they also drafted a couple pass-catching weapons for Goff.

Quarterback is the most important position on the football field. Viable NFL starters are usually made or broken by their play in year two, and Goff will have the opportunity to prove that he’s a viable candidate to be the face of the Rams for the long-term.

