On Sunday, Derek Jeter will become the 23rd member of the New York Yankees to have his number retired, joining the other pinstriped legends in Monument Park.

The 14-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion is regarded as one of the best Yankees of all-time, but considering the fact that the franchise is so historic, there’s still a list in front of him that he could never surpass.

And he knows it.

“I'm being honest with you when I say this, but I don't look at myself like that," Jeter told Peter Botte of the New York Daily News. "It's strange, because I understand the fact that I played in New York for a long time. If you do your job, and you do it consistently, great things happen.”

He continued, "I never felt as if I was such a great player. I just feel like I was fortunate. I got to play for the only team I ever wanted to play for, play the only position that I ever wanted to play, and I had a lot of success doing it. As far as where I rank among Yankees players, I will leave that to everyone else.”

The five Yankees that are generally considered to be above Jeter on the all-time best list are Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth.

And Jeter had a little bit to say about each of them.

Of Berra, he said the following:

"Oh man, what a relationship I had with him. Yogi was special. He was someone who you just felt comfortable talking to as soon as you were around him ... You just feel like he's been your good friend forever. He used to always find his way to my locker, and we'd joke around back and forth. I really love Yogi, and I miss him.”

Of Mantle, Jeter said, “He's another ultimate New York Yankee. He was the King of New York. I used to love to hear Yogi tell stories about Mickey, because it made me feel like I had a connection with him.”

He felt as if DiMaggio intimidated him.

“Intimidating. He never did anything to intimidate me. It's just when I saw him, I was so afraid to approach him because he was Joe DiMaggio,” No. 2 explained. “I didn't really want to get in his space, or crowd him, or bother him at all. So I was intimidated by Joe DiMaggio. The most I ever said to him was 'Hello.' I was in awe of him, so I felt more comfortable staying away. Looking back, I wish I would've tried to have a conversation with him."

Two characteristics defined Gehrig, according to Jeter. “Class and leadership. Obviously those are the qualities that you hear about and read about when you're learning about Lou Gehrig. It's hard to imagine anyone who was more well-respected than him.”

Finally, Jeter explained that “The Babe” is in a whole different category. "When you think of baseball, Babe Ruth is the first name that comes to mind," Jeter said. "He was a larger-than-life figure. Even if you're not a baseball fan, even if you're not a sports fan, you know who Babe Ruth is.”

It will certainly be an emotional scene at Yankee Stadium on Sunday as one of the most beloved baseball players of this generation is enshrined along with the best-of-the-best Yankees in history.

