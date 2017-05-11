GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua toasts his success as he considers his next opponent

Anthony Joshua posted a video on social media today, showing him making a rather unique toast during dinner with promoter Eddie Hearn and his team.

Joshua toasted to timing and unity; making the point that without a united team around him, he wouldn't be as strong as an individual.

Although it wasn't clear if all of his companions were following his train of thought, Joshua's toast drew rousing cheers.

Talk now turns to who his next opponent might be.

Luis Ortiz and Kubrat Pulev remain in line as mandatory challengers for Joshua's WBA and IBF titles respectively, whilst a rematch against Wladimir Klitschko is also a possibility.

Tyson Fury has called out Joshua, describing him as a "bodybuilder" and an opponent that he can toy with, as "a cat plays with a ball of wool".

However, Fury's recent public appearances have shown him to be drastically overweight after he admitted to having problems with depression and drugs. Fury will need time to get himself in fighting condition again.

Joseph Parker staked his claim with a unanimous decision triumph in the most recent defence of his WBO heavyweight title on Saturday, while the WBC champion Deontay Wilder has been calling for a fight with Joshua on his social media.

You can watch AJ's unique toast to his team in the video below.

Meanwhile, it has been rumoured that Joshua has asked to fight Dillian Whyte for the second time in a grudge rematch - an option that many boxing pundits wouldn't have expected.

Joshua knocked Whyte out when they met for the first time as professionals in 2015, while Whyte had famously beaten Joshua in the amateur ranks six years earlier.

Whyte has been on a roll since, winning all four of his fights since Joshua condemned him to the first defeat of his professional career. 

He had been linked with a clash with Parker, having covered Saturday's fight for Sky Sports, but Whyte could be set for a far more lucrative payday if Joshua's wish is granted.

