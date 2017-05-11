Tysons Fury's seven-year-old daughter Venezuela has jumped on the Anthony Joshua trash talking bandwagon by claiming that her dad would "take Joshua's eye out" in a video shared to Fury's social media.

When asked by her dad what she thought of Joshua, Venezuela said: "I think he's a weightlifter and he's not a boxer."

She then went on to claim that Fury would beat Joshua by knockout, while taking his eye out at the same time.

Article continues below

However, the video was not entirely just a gush fest about the abilities of her father as, when asked who she thought was the greatest boxer of all time, Venezuela said Muhammad Ali and not her father, who came in a close second according to her.

Fury has come in for some heavy criticism since sharing the post though, with many people feeling as though he was using his young daughter as a prop in his trash talking game.

Article continues below

Fury shared the video with the hashtag 'kids don't lie', but one could not help get the feeling that some of the things that Venezuela said, may not have been entirely her own words.

Both parties have expressed interest in a potential heavyweight bout if Fury can get himself fit and fighting again. Many will be hoping that just such a fight comes to fruition.

Should a deal be struck between the two giants, there is no doubt that the purse for the fight would be massive and that the fight itself would be one for the ages.

You can watch Tyson Fury's daughter in the video below.

The self proclaimed Gypsy King has already claimed the fight would be the biggest in British boxing history, and he's very clearly trying to get a response out of Joshua.

As for AJ, he did actually call Fury out following his impressive 11th round stoppage over Wladimir Klitschko, but since that night, he's remained rather quiet about his future and his next opponent.

Fury seems to be trying his level best to irk Joshua and draw him in, but in truth, it is up to Fury to get himself back into shape before the bout can even be considered.

The boxing loving public can only hope that Fury will spend more time in the gym than on social media in the coming months.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms