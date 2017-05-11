What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernando Torres said to each other during spat

It briefly appeared to be on - but in the end, it wasn’t to be.

Atletico Madrid left themselves with a mountain to climb in their final European match at the Vicente Calderon following last week’s 3-0 defeat to local rivals Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

But when Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann both scored to make the aggregate score 3-2, the 50,000+ Atletico fans inside the Calderon believed they were about to witness something unforgettable.

However, their dreams were crushed on the stroke of half-time when Isco netted the all-important away goal to leave Atleti right back to where they started the night: requiring three goals in order to advance to next month’s final in Cardiff.

Isco’s close-range tap-in killed the tie and no further goals were scored as Zinedine Zidane’s side set up a mouth-watering final against Juventus.

Tensions boiled over on a couple of occasions but referee Cuneyt Cakir only brandished his yellow card on six occasions.

Ronaldo and Torres involved in spat before half-time

The most eye-catching altercation involved Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernando Torres just before half-time.

The pair came to blows shortly after Isco’s goal and the spat resulted in Torres pushing Madrid’s No. 7, who walked away laughing at the Spaniard.

p1bfq9mvj61ap512h1ije1ecu3ljh.jpg

Spanish newspaper AS revealed after the match that Ronaldo had incensed Torres by shushing the Atleti fans following Madrid’s goal moments earlier.

What Ronaldo and Torres said to each other

Footage showed the two superstars having a heated row and Spanish newspaper Marca have now revealed what was said.

Torres: “What’s wrong with you?”

Ronaldo didn’t say anything in response but further antagonised Torres by laughing.

Torres then called Ronaldo a “clown” before the four-time Ballon d’Or winner responded: “Go home, idiot.”

‘Home’ in this instance is understood to have referred to Atletico’s imminent elimination.

Cakir then intervened, taking Torres away from Ronaldo, but the Atleti fan favourite signed off by saying “Son of a bi*ch” - just for good measure.

Ronaldo had the last laugh

Despite this, Torres avoided a booking. However, he was subbed off 10 minutes after half-time for Kevin Gameiro.

It was Ronaldo who ended up having the last laugh.

