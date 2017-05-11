GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alexis Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez sends Arsenal fans crazy with celebration vs Southampton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In the aftermath of Arsenal's recent defeat to Tottenham at White Hart Lane, no one gave them a chance of finishing in the top four.

But not even two weeks on and they're now firmly back in the race for Champions League football following a vital win over Southampton on Wednesday night.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud secured a second successive 2-0 win to put Arsenal fifth and only three points behind Manchester City in fourth.

Article continues below

The Gunners also have a game in hand over Liverpool, who they are currently four points behind but can close the gap to one.

It was Sanchez who once again broke the deadlock for Arsenal, the Chilean fooling two Southampton defenders after Mesut Ozil's pass and firing past Fraser Forster.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

Giroud then added a second to kill the game with seven minutes remaining. Sanchez played a delightful cross for Aaron Ramsey, who headed back across goal for Giroud to head home.

Victory at St Mary's Stadium was Arsenal's fourth in five league games, which puts them in good stead ahead of Saturday's trip to Stoke City.

Arsene Wenger's men can ill afford to drop any points in their three remaining fixtures, with home games against Sunderland and Everton also in the offing.

Arsenal fans were understandably sceptical heading into the clash with Southampton, who memorably beat the Gunners 4-0 last season.

Southampton v Arsenal - Premier League

But in their new 3-4-3 formation, Arsenal looked solid and produced a performance worthy of victory.

Sanchez provided the game's moment of magic (again), but it was his celebration that really caught attention amongst the club's supporters on social media.

In the video below, Sanchez beats Forster to open the scoring and then runs over to Arsenal's travelling fans before slapping the badge on his shirt.

There's been a lot of speculation about the Chilean's future recently but his celebration was yet another reminder of how, despite this season's shortcomings, he loves Arsenal.

SANCHEZ'S GOAL AND CELEBRATION

Sanchez's celebration inevitably sent Arsenal fans into meltdown and gave them renewed hope that he will stay in north London this summer. Here's how Twitter reacted.

TWITTER REACTS

Speaking after the game, Wenger hailed Sanchez for his virtuoso performance: "That's Alexis. He's a player who never gives up and is always tricky to stop, he's very good in short spaces.

"Once he has the ball in the box, he's dangerous. Alexis always grows during the game. He's always a slow starter and gets stronger and stronger."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Arsene Wenger
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

After subpar rookie season, Jared Goff reportedly now looking like new QB

After subpar rookie season, Jared Goff reportedly now looking like new QB

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again