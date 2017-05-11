GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Jamie Carragher produces funny response to tweet during Atletico v Real Madrid

Just because Sky Sports no longer have the rights to the Champions League, doesn’t mean Jamie Carragher doesn’t watch all the action from the comfort of his home on BT Sport.

The former Liverpool defender just tweets his thoughts, rather than broadcast them to the nation in his role as a pundit like he did before BT Sport took the rights from under Sky’s nose.

Carragher was tweeting during Wednesday night’s Champions League semi-final second leg between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid when he produced a serious contender best tweet of the night.

First of all, Carragher tweeted that he loved the referee, Cuneyt Cakir, following a pulsating opening half-hour.

No doubt that Carragher will have been acutely aware that Cakir was the same ref who infamously sent off Nani during Manchester United’s ill-fated Champions League clash against Madrid four years ago.

Carragher's fantastic response to this tweet

This tweet led one of his followers, for some reason, to issue the following response: “my wife left me jamie”.

For those of you who don’t spend your lives on Twitter, this is a common response to any tweet posted by Gary Neville - albeit ‘Gary’ in place of ‘Jamie’, obviously.

But on this occasion the bizarrely popular ‘my wife left me’ gag was sent in response to Carra’s tweet.

However, it did lead to a quite magnificent response from Carragher: “With a game like this on! Happy days”.

Even the lad whose ‘wife’ had just ‘left him’ found Carra’s response amusing…

And so did the rest of his followers...

At the time of writing, the tweet has been retweeted almost 2,500 times and received almost 6,000 ‘likes’.

The second half wasn't as good as the first

The match itself was pulsating during the opening 40 minutes.

Goals from Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann gave Atleti hope, but Isco’s goal on the stoke of half-time ensured Zinedine Zidane’s side will play Juventus in Cardiff on June 3.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Football

