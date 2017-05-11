GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Athletics

Slovenian cyclist Luka Pibernik made a comical but costly error in the Giro D'Italia on Wednesday.

Slovenian rider makes massive error during Giro d'Italia

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Slovenian rider Luka Pibernik has been left somewhat red-faced after his howler on stage five of the Giro D'italia on Wednesday.

Pibernik, who rides for the Bahrain-Merida team, mistakenly thought he had won stage five, crossing the finishing line and triumphantly raising his arms to the bemusement of all present.

Unfortunately for Pibernik, he had not heard the bell, and it seems his counting abilities had forsaken him as he celebrated his win when, in fact, he still had an entire lap of the race still to complete.

Article continues below

The 23-year-old apparently thought he had already entered the last lap and was strangely coasting to victory completely unchallenged by the chasing pack.

The lead that Pibernik built up vanished quickly as he was reeled in with about 5 kilometers of the stage left to run.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

Eventually, when he did cross the finish line having completed the right amount of laps, the Slovenian was in 148th place, 20 seconds adrift of the leaders, having seen his day turn from glory to ruin in a matter of minutes. 

Pibernik will be eager to put this gaffe behind him as quickly as possible so he can focus on the rest of the race, but he could find himself as the butt of quite a few jokes in the coming weeks.

Victory on the day was claimed by Colombian Quick Step Floors rider Fernando Gaviria, who claimed his second win on the tour so far this year as he sprinted home.

You can watch Pibernik's massive error in the video below.

Very, very embarrassing.

Having already claimed the win on stage three, Gaviria easily bested Italian Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) and Ireland's Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the 159-kilometer fifth stage route from Pessara, to defending champion Vincenzo Nibali's hometown, Messina.

Giaviria's teammate Bob Jungels of Luxembourg managed to hang onto the overall lead, meaning Gaviria will wear the points classification's cyclamen jersey going into the 217-kilometer sixth stage.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Laura Trott
Commonwealth Games
Jason Kenny
Athletics

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

After subpar rookie season, Jared Goff reportedly now looking like new QB

After subpar rookie season, Jared Goff reportedly now looking like new QB

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again