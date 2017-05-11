GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Gary Neville reveals the funniest chant he heard during his career

For someone that has played more than 600 times for Manchester United, Gary Neville must have heard his fair share of chants.

During his playing days, Neville wasn’t exactly liked by rival fans and he was often subjected to nasty chants from opposition supporters.

While some songs from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool may have been unsavoury, some of them would have been light-hearted banter from other sets of fans.

And, during a Q&A session, Neville has revealed the funniest chant he heard during his playing career.

For much of his life, Neville played alongside his younger brother, Phil.

While neither were naturally gifted footballers, they both carved out impressive careers at Old Trafford. However, Gary had the edge over Phil and was regarded as the better sibling in terms of footballing ability.

Manchester United's Gary Neville (L) and

But not according to the Fulham fans.

Neville has explained how they sang “You’re just a s**t Phil Neville,” in what he describes as the funniest chant he’s heard.

Well played, Fulham.

To be fair, he probably wouldn’t be able to repeat any of chants directed at him from other rivals due to the expletive nature of them.

Nowadays, Neville is free of abusive chants with him being safe in the Sky Sports studios or the gantry commentating on a match.

Instead, he is just bombarded with comments on Twitter every time he makes a mistake whilst on Sky.

One thing is for sure, he'll never be a s*** Phil Neville when it comes to punditry. While Gary is one of the best in the business on Sky Sports, Phil can be seen on BBC and fails to give the expert analysis that his older brother does.

