GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Roy Keane.

Roy Keane sums up Manchester United's season - and it's typical Roy Keane

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After smashing the world transfer record and spending £150 million, there were many tipping Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United for Premier League glory in pre-season.

Instead, United seem to have already given up on finishing in the top four in the league and are concentrating on winning the Europa League as they hope to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

If the Red Devils do win the Europa League, it would complete a double after they also got their hands on the EFL Cup.

Article continues below

But does that represent a decent season considering they trail champions elect Chelsea by 19 points?

The answer is a resounding no as far as Roy Keane is concerned.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

Keane dismissed the notion that winning a European competition would salvage their season, instead describing their campaign as “embarrassing”.

Keane sums up United's season

"I wouldn’t go that far,” he said on ITV when asked if winning the Europa League would constitute a successful season for United.

“I don’t care. For a club like Man United winning the League Cup and the Europa League with the teams that are in it, you’d expect them to do that.

"But to be so far behind in the league I think is nothing short of embarrassing with the players they have and the squad and money they’ve spent.

p1bfr94fmo17ag1mpam6217isj629.jpg

"He’s [Mourinho] coming out with plenty of excuses over the last few months but there’s no reason why United, I don’t think, should shy away from dealing with these challenges.

"This idea that they’re now sixth in the league, I think it’s what, 19 points behind Chelsea. I think the manager and the players should be embarrassed by that."

Watch: Keane slams United

Tell us what you really think, Roy.

Keane’s former side will be hoping to book their place in the Europa League final in Stockholm tonight when they face Celta Vigo in their semi-final second leg.

After Marcus Rashford’s superb free-kick was the only goal in the first tie in Spain, United have a strong advantage ahead of the tie at the Theatre of Dreams.

FBL-EUR-C3-CELTA-MANCHESTER

And they will be hoping to capitalise on that advantage as they look set to meet Ajax - who beat Lyon 4-1 in their first-leg - in the final.

Keane certainly won’t be out celebrating any Europa League victory, though.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
Football
Gary Neville
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

After subpar rookie season, Jared Goff reportedly now looking like new QB

After subpar rookie season, Jared Goff reportedly now looking like new QB

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again