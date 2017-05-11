After smashing the world transfer record and spending £150 million, there were many tipping Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United for Premier League glory in pre-season.

Instead, United seem to have already given up on finishing in the top four in the league and are concentrating on winning the Europa League as they hope to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

If the Red Devils do win the Europa League, it would complete a double after they also got their hands on the EFL Cup.

But does that represent a decent season considering they trail champions elect Chelsea by 19 points?

The answer is a resounding no as far as Roy Keane is concerned.

Keane dismissed the notion that winning a European competition would salvage their season, instead describing their campaign as “embarrassing”.

"I wouldn’t go that far,” he said on ITV when asked if winning the Europa League would constitute a successful season for United.

“I don’t care. For a club like Man United winning the League Cup and the Europa League with the teams that are in it, you’d expect them to do that.

"But to be so far behind in the league I think is nothing short of embarrassing with the players they have and the squad and money they’ve spent.

"He’s [Mourinho] coming out with plenty of excuses over the last few months but there’s no reason why United, I don’t think, should shy away from dealing with these challenges.

"This idea that they’re now sixth in the league, I think it’s what, 19 points behind Chelsea. I think the manager and the players should be embarrassed by that."

Keane’s former side will be hoping to book their place in the Europa League final in Stockholm tonight when they face Celta Vigo in their semi-final second leg.

After Marcus Rashford’s superb free-kick was the only goal in the first tie in Spain, United have a strong advantage ahead of the tie at the Theatre of Dreams.

And they will be hoping to capitalise on that advantage as they look set to meet Ajax - who beat Lyon 4-1 in their first-leg - in the final.

Keane certainly won’t be out celebrating any Europa League victory, though.

