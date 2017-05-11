King of clay Rafael Nadal was made to work extremely hard for his spot in the Round of 16 at the Madrid Masters after Italian Fabio Fognini gave him a mighty scare.

The Spaniard needed to be at his absolute best to overcome the gritty Italian, as Nadal looked to continue his impressive form on clay this season.

The world number five was under pressure from the get-go, saving a staggering 10 break points out of 12 in the first set to win it after Fognini had served for the set at 5-4.

One rally, in particular, best epitomised the nature of the ding-dong battle between Nadal and Fognini.

Both men showed incredible athleticism during an astounding rally as they desperately fought for points in the first set tie breaker.

In the end, Nadal won the point with both men needing a brief break to recover their breath after scurrying around the court non-stop for nearly a minute.

The crowd were absolutely enthralled and applauded raucously at the conclusion of the lengthy rally.

The epic encounter as a whole lasted just under three hours as Nadal eventually triumphed 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.

You can watch the phenomenal rally in the video below.

Nadal is undoubtedly the form player on tour at the moment, having claimed the title in Barcelona and Rome recently, but he still has a lot of work to do if he wants to claim an incredible fifth title in Madrid.

The powerful Spaniard has to overcome a determined Nick Kyrgios in the next round, who, on his day, is capable of overpowering anyone and looks to be in top form since rejoining the tour after the death of his grandfather.

Nadal could then face Milos Raonic or Novak Djokovic before he can book his spot in the final.

Nick Kyrgios will be hoping that Nadal's titanic battle with Fognini has taken a lot out of the veteran Spaniard as he looks to book his spot in the quarter-finals and equal his best ever finish at the Madrid Masters.

The round of 16 promises to throw up more enticing affairs with the likes of Nadal, Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Milos Raonic all in action.

