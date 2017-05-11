GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Nicolai Boilesen.

Nicolai Boilesen reacts on Instagram to Lionel Messi having his shirt in collection

Lionel Messi has played with and against some of football's greatest players throughout his career.

For Barcelona, the 29-year-old has had the privilege of calling Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and David Villa 'teammates'.

And in terms of opponents, he's faced the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul, Phillip Lahm, Xabi Alonso and Francesco Totti.

Playing for the Argentina national team has also seen Messi line up alongside some stellar names, including Angel Di Maria and Sergio Aguero.

His list of world-class teammates and opponents is never ending, which is why Messi has such an expansive collection of shirts.

Messi posted a picture on Instagram earlier this week of himself alongside a wall of football jerseys, featuring Raul's No.7 shirt at Real Madrid, Dani Alves' No.22 at Barcelona and Yaya Toure's No.42 at Manchester City.

Check out the Argentine's impressive collection below.

There are a few surprise names in Messi's collection, too, such as Manuel Lanzini of West Ham and former Granada striker Youssef El-Arabi.

Another strange one is FC Copenhagen left-back Nicolai Boilesen, whose No.15 jersey at Ajax can be seen in the bottom left of the picture (third row, furthest left).

Boilesen played against Barcelona in the Champions League four years ago and one suspects that's where he swapped shirts with Messi, but that doesn't make his inclusion any less random.

Ajax Amsterdam v SC Excelsior Rotterdam - Eredivisie

Regardless, the 25-year-old has now reacted to featuring in Messi's shirt collection with a rather brilliant Instagram post.

Boilesen posted a picture of himself with a framed 'Messi 10' jersey from the 2013/14 season on Wednesday with the caption: "'Forced' to put this on the Wall now 😉😁 #thebesttoeverdoit💯 #idonthaveafancyfloor 😜."

Seems Boilesen felt obliged to hang up Messi's shirt in his home after seeing that arguably football's greatest ever player has done the same for him.

It's now been revealed exactly which names are included in Messi's collection, as you can see in the tweet below.

Topics:
La Liga
Ajax
Football

