Novak Djokovic refused to be drawn into commenting on the rumours that he is set to make Andre Agassi his new coach in the coming weeks after booking his spot in the last 16 of the Madrid Masters.

Djokovic, who recently parted company with his entire coaching team, including long-term coach Marian Vajda, won his first game since the parting by beating Nicolas Almagro in lengthy three set match-up.

The Serbian's career has stagnated in recent months, with disappointing showings at Wimbledon, the Olympics, and then the Australian Open.

Article continues below

Due to the poor form, Djokovic took drastic action and cut all his coaching staff with the hope that things will get better for him if he freshens things up.

The Serbian kept his cards close to his chest, however, when asked about his plans for choosing a new coach, saying: "I'm not going to say anything about that. When the time comes and whenever I find the right person I'll let you guys know."

Article continues below

Djokovic has been open about his lack of form in recent weeks, describing his victory over Almagro as 'another drama' in what has been a disappointing season for the 13-time Grand Slam champion.

He added: "I've lost many matches, many close, tough matches so I'm really glad that I've managed to overcome this one."

Djokovic next faces Feliciano Lopez as he looks to arrest his run of poor form in the build-up to the second Grand Slam of the year at Roland Garros.

Elsewhere, Rafael Nadal, who is having a fantastic clay court season, was made to work extremely hard for his spot in the next round and showed true class and grit to overcome Fabio Fognini.

With Andy Murray, Milos Raonic, and Kei Nishikori, who recovered from a terrible first set to overcome Diego Schwartzman, all set for action as well, Djokovic is going to have to up his game if he wishes to push through to a potential final in Madrid.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms