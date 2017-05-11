GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

What Atletico Madrid fans did towards the end of Real Madrid match

Many believed that the second leg between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid would be pretty irrelevant.

After Real thrashed Atleti at the Bernabeu last week thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick, it would take something incredible from Diego Simeone’s side to stop them from reaching yet another Champions League final.

But this is Simeone’s team we’re talking about. They were never going to crash out to their arch-rivals without a fight.

Within 16 minutes, it was 3-2 on aggregate after a Saul Niguez header and an Antoine Griezmann penalty gave the home side hope.

The atmosphere inside the Vicente Calderon was deafening. The stadium has the reputation of being one of the loudest in European football and it was now louder than ever.

Not only were Atletico on the verge of an incredible Champions League comeback but it was the last European game at the stadium before the club move to their new home.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t give the Vicente Calderon the perfect send off as Isco’s away goal killed off the tie once and for all.

Watch: Atletico fans don't stop singing

But that didn’t stop the home fans.

They continued their incredible support until the final whistle. And, as the game reached the end, they started doing something rather bizarre.

It’s understandable that they wanted a souvenir from their iconic stadium but, with one home game still remaining, they all started stealing the seats.

Watch: Atleti fans steal seats

Take a look at the video and you can see dozens of Atleti fans with blue seats in their hands:

Brilliant? Shocking? Bizarre?

Well, it’s certainly strange because it wasn’t the last game at the Vicente Calderon. They host Athletic Bilbao on the final day of the season.

It looks like it’s going to be an all-standing affair as they bid farewell to their incredible stadium.

