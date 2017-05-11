Jamie Vardy has failed to scale the same lofty heights as last season, but the Leicester City striker has still managed to score a reasonably impressive 15 goals in 43 appearances this term.

Two of those goals were scored in the knockout stages of the Champions League, against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the Round of 16 and against Atletico Madrid at the King Power Stadium in the quarter-finals.

Vardy proved he can cut it at the highest level - and his performances in Europe this season haven’t gone unnoticed by one of the continent’s best coaches.

Ahead of Leicester’s quarter-final against Atletico, Diego Simeone hailed the England international.

"I like Vardy, I really rate him as striker," Simeone was quoted as saying by Goal. "He is the kind of powerful striker Atletico have had.

"He also gives the team a lot of depth and makes life really difficult for defenders to get ball out.

"He is very dangerous and if we make any mistakes, he will penalise that. Last season he was very consistent, very good. This season, as we all know, he was struggling a little bit at the start but now he seems to be back on form."

Vardy had a shocker at the Calderon

Ironically, Vardy had an absolute shocker at the Vicente Calderon, days after Simeone’s kind words.

The 30-year-old was on the pitch for 77 but failed to complete a single pass. Honestly.

Atletico want Vardy

But according to the Independent, Vardy’s poor performance in Madrid hasn’t deterred Simeone from adding the live-wire forward to his list of summer transfer targets.

Atletico, per Miguel Delaney’s report, want a “signing that both enlivens the attack and adds even more excitement” ahead of the team’s move from the Calderon to their new Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

The report adds that Simeone was “greatly impressed” with Vardy over the course of Atleti’s two-legged tie against the Foxes and believes he could be “hugely effective” in their style of play.

Why Vardy will surely be tempted by Atletico move

Vardy rejected a big-money move to Arsenal last summer, opting instead to sign a lucrative new contract with Leicester.

He insists he doesn’t regret his decision, but surely a move to Atletico would tempt the former non-league star.

After all, Leicester won’t be competing in the Champions League next season and Vardy isn’t getting any younger.

How amazing would it be to see Vardy playing in La Liga?

Watch this space.

