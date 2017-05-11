Wladimir Klitschko went to battle with Anthony Joshua in front of a 90,000 crowd at Wembley Stadium last month, but fell in the 11th round via knockout to the Brit in arguably the greatest match in British boxing history.

However, the Ukrainian legend has recently claimed that he knows he can beat Joshua and looks set to make a decision over a potential rematch in the coming weeks, according to his manager Bernd Boente.

The 41-year-old has the option to exercise his right to a rematch and is expected to make a decision before the end of the month.

Whilst giving an exclusive to Boxing News, Boente was discussing all things Joshua and Klitschko, and he even revealed what the mood in the dressing room was like after the fight at Wembley.

Boente said: “As you can imagine, he was absolutely disappointed after the fight in the locker room while we were all sitting together.

“Now he feels better, he’s on vacation in Florida with his wife and daughter, relaxing a little bit and he’ll make his decision very quickly when he gets back, the latest at the beginning of June, or maybe in between, what his next step will be.

"That next step could be the rematch or that he retires, but that’s up to him.”

The encounter between Klitschko and Joshua is believed by many to have been an even one until the 11th round.

Joshua dominated the fifth round while his opponent came back strongly in the next until the 27-year-old finally dropped Klitschko in the 11th.

Despite 'AJ' being ahead on the scorecards of a couple of ringside judges, many thought that Klitschko was in the lead, who managed to prove his critics wrong by showing impressive fitness and agility for someone who was out on a 17-month hiatus.

Boente added: “He’s not that disappointed anymore, he knows that he made some mistakes but he also knows that he could beat Anthony.

“He showed that. Two, three more punches in round six or even round seven and he would’ve been the winner. He knows that and he will discuss it with his coach and then I think the decision for him has to be; will I again go through three months of hard training to show up in the same condition as I did at Wembley, or will I not do it?

"That is up to him and we’ll leave it to him and he’ll let us know.”

The Ukrainian will make a decision regarding the rematch following a discussion with his team. However, Boente has already spoken to the fighter about what their next move should be, but is keeping the conversation private.

Any potential rematch would take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff towards the end of the year, according to Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn.

Boente believes that Klitschko proved in the first match that he has the ability to defeat the British boxer and even hinted at a trilogy.

“He discusses this with his brother, with myself, with his coach and then makes a decision. It’s not that he has to worry that he has no chance in the rematch,” he said.

“It was surprising that Wladimir got up in the fifth round and it was surprising that Joshua got up in the sixth round.

“When we all left the stadium we all knew we’d seen one of the best heavyweight fights ever. This reminded me of the three [Riddick] Bowe-[Evander] Holyfield fights. And they had three fights, so let’s see. Why not?”

