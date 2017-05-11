Juventus vs Real Madrid in the Champions League final - what a game that's going to be.

June 3's clash at the Millennium Stadium will see Europe's best defence take on Zinedine Zidane's free-scoring side, armed with the inform Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's Juve who have impressed most in this Champions League campaign, having beaten Barcelona so comfortably in the quarter-finals and conceded just three goals all competition.

Gianluigi Buffon, Dani Alves, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have all been sensational and demonstrated the importance of a solid back line in order to win trophies.

And that's exactly what English sides have lacked in Europe. Bar Leicester City, who reached the quarter-finals, the Premier League's representatives have been let down by some woeful defending.

Arsenal, for example, exited the Champions League last 16 in embarrassing fashion against Bayern Munich, having lost 10-2 on aggregate (5-1 in both legs).

Manchester City suffered the same issue, conceding six to Monaco across both legs to draw 6-6 on aggregate but losing on away goals.

The hallmark of champions is widely believed to be scoring goals, but Juventus have shown that no matter how many you score, you must also have a good defence.

It also helps when you have three of the top 10 defenders in the world at your disposal - according to the Telegraph, anyway.

The British daily has drawn up a list of the 'top 25 defenders in the world' and it's an eye-opener where the Premier League is concerned.

Only seven players from England's top-flight feature, but more worryingly, not a single Premier League defender made the top 10. Let's take a look at the Telegraph's rankings:

*25 - Eric Bailly (Manchester United)*

24 - Kostas Manolas (Roma)

23 - Kamil Glik (Monaco)

*22 - Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)*

21 - Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

*20 - Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal)*

19 - Djibril Sidibe (Monaco)

18 - Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

*17 - Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)*

16 - Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

*15 - Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)*

*14 - Danny Rose (Tottenham)*

*13 - Virgil van Dijk (Southampton)*

12 - Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich)

11 - David Alaba (Bayern Munich)

10 - Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain)

9 - Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

8 - Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

7 - Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich)

6 - Dani Alves (Juventus)

5 - Gerard Pique (Barcelona)

4 - Phillip Lahm (Bayern Munich)

3 - Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)

2 - Marcelo (Real Madrid)

1 - Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Not only does the top 10 not feature a single Premier League defender, but Virgil van Dijk ranks highest in 13th - and Southampton don't even play in the Champions League.

English football has been behind Spain and Germany quite some time now, but it would seem even Italy and France are starting to pull away.

