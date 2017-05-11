David Haye has been on the return path since his historic match against Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena in London.

The Hayemaker injured his right Achilles during the encounter in the sixth round and was subsequently dominated by his opponent in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport.

News had emerged after the match that Bellew had also injured himself, breaking his hand as early as the second round, but that did not stop the underdog from taking control of the tie.

Article continues below

Haye was taking part in only his third fight following his return to competitive boxing, and fought courageously to take the contest to the 11th round where he was eventually knocked out of the ring.

With no intentions of heading into retirement any time soon, the 36-year-old has returned to training and is looking forward to getting back into the ring as soon as possible.

Article continues below

Haye posted a video on Twitter showing some of his training drills with a caption that reads: "With focus and dedication you can overcome any obstacle. Stay positive and you can achieve your goals."

In the clip, the veteran boxer is seen to go through his paces while filming himself.

This encouraging post suggests that Haye is looking forward to returning to action as soon as possible and has started to recover from the injury he sustained during the Bellew fight.

You can see Haye's latest training video in the tweet below.

At the time of the fight, the injury seemed quite serious as he was forced to continue on essentially one leg after his right heel was wrapped up as a temporary solution.

Following the encounter, Haye was rushed to the hospital and underwent a surgery to repair the ruptured tendon.

It was initially feared that his career would be in serious doubt following the injury, but this recent video seems to suggest that the former WBA champion still has more to give in the sport.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms