Liverpool fans could be forgiven for wondering if the Iago Aspas who has scored 39 goals for Celta Vigo over the past two seasons is the same Iago Aspas who flopped so badly during his one season at Anfield.

But it really is the same player.

Aspas has been magnificent since returning to Celta in the summer of 2015 and looks a much better player for his Premier League ordeal.

Liverpool splashed out a fee in the region of £7 - £9 million for the Spaniard after he scored 12 La Liga goals in 37 appearances during the 2012-13 campaign.

However, the Reds’ boasted a formidable three-pronged attack at the time - comprised of Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling - and Aspas failed to adapt to his role as back-up forward.

Aspas was a disastrous signing for Liverpool

In 14 Premier League, he failed to score a single goal. His only goal for the Merseyside outfit came against Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup.

Aspas was offloaded to Sevilla on a season-long loan at the end of the 2013-14 season, after Liverpool went agonisingly close to winning the Premier League title, and scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for the Andalusian outfit, winning the Europa League in the process.

Despite that, Liverpool didn’t want him back and he rejoined Celta, where he has been outstanding ever since.

Aspas has been magnificent for Celta

Aspas has been so good this season that he won La Liga’s Player of the Month award in October 2016. He also scored his first international goal for Spain against England at Wembley a month later.

However, ask Liverpool fans for their abiding memory of Aspas and they’ll all say the same thing: THAT terrible corner against Chelsea back in April 2014.

Trailing 1-0 to Chelsea in the 91st minute, the Reds desperately required a goal to avoid a defeat that would seriously dent their title ambitions.

Aspas had the chance to swing the ball into the box, but he inexplicably passed the ball straight to Willian on the edge of the box.

A minute later and Chelsea scored their second goal of the afternoon.

Aspas finally speaks out about *that* corner

Aspas, in a new interview with the Daily Mail, has finally spoken out about the corner - and Liverpool fans: hear him out, because you might just forgive him after his latest comment.

“It was a great season for Liverpool... I just wish I could have played a bigger part,” Aspas revealed.

“The corner is the last memory they have of me but football always gives you another chance.

“Let's hope the new lasting memory of me in England is knocking Manchester United out of Europe, for the sake of Celta Vigo, and for the happiness it would bring to Liverpool supporters too.”

Celta take on United at Old Trafford this evening - and Aspas can finally endear himself to the Anfield faithful by stopping Jose Mourinho’s side from reaching the final.

