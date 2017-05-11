Barcelona's players will have watched on in envy on Tuesday night when Juventus - who knocked them out in the quarter-finals - beat Monaco to reach the Champions League final.

Lionel Messi and co. produced possibly the greatest comeback in football history when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate in the last 16, but they were no match for Juve.

A brace from Paulo Dybala, later added to by Giorgio Chiellini's header, in Turin gave the Old Lady an unassailable 3-0 lead heading into the second leg.

Article continues below

Some world-class defending at the Camp Nou then saw Juve draw 0-0 to book a place in the last four - and now they're in the final.

Worse still for Barcelona is that their Spanish rivals, Real Madrid, are also in the final after beating Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Article continues below

It's been a frustrating season in general for Luis Enrique's side, whose failure to progress in the Champions League could soon be coupled with losing out on the La Liga title.

They might be top of the table on goal difference, but Real have a game in hand and, based on current form, should win their remaining games.

Karma has ultimately come back to bite Barcelona.

After recovering from 4-0 down against PSG in the Champions League, they got a little bit too excited and posted a rather presumptuous tweet that now looks pretty awkward given the circumstances.

In the tweet below, Barca's official Twitter account sent a warning to their European rivals by writing: "Cardiff we are coming!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ForçaBarça! #RoadToCardiff #FCBPSG."

BARCELONA MAKE THEMSELVES LOOK SILLY

As we know, the Catalonians' overconfidence backfired and they exited the Champions League the following round. So much for the 'Road to Cardiff'.

Barcelona must put their embarrassment behind them and focus on winning La Liga, though even Neymar admits they must be perfect between now and the end of the season.

"I think we have got tough matches remaining and if we're not in top form, we won't win them," the Brazilian said, per Sky Sports.

"That's why we have to be focused and do our own thing to win. We can't be thinking about Real Madrid, only ourselves. If we do what we do, I think we can win La Liga."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms