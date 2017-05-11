GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

American golfer endures highly unfortunate US Open qualifying round

American golfer Clifton McDonald produced one of the most shocking performances seen on a golf course during the qualifying round for the US Open in Alabama. 

He shot an unbelievable 55-over-par round of 127 and his astonishing scorecard was shared on social media by fellow golfer Lee McCoy who witnessed the chaos firsthand. 

The post read: "The scorecard of the guy that played in front of me at US Open qualifying today. Shot 68 on his front 9 and decided to finish #NeverGiveUp."

McDonald is a relatively unknown quantity in the sport and the situation is likely to remain that way considering his display at the Silver Lakes course in Alabama. 

Another detail shared by McCoy was that McDonald was wearing 'pleated cotton khakis' in the 90 degrees conditions in Alabama. 

In defence of McDonald, the conditions on Wednesday were not the most favourable with the winning score being three-under-par 69, 58 shots better than his own. 

The next worse score was also a shocking 35-over-par 107 by Christopher Burley from Jacksonville, Alabama. However, it was still good enough to beat McDonald by a hefty 20 shots. 

Known to be a tricky course, the Silver Lakes has three loops of nine holes appropriately called the Heartbreaker, the Backbreaker, and the Mindbreaker, hence not the best place for a golfer struggling with his game.

According to the USGA, golf's governing body in the United States, 9,485 players across 113 different sites are vying for places in the US Open which is set to be held from June 15-18 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. 

World number one Dustin Johnson will be looking to retain the title which he won last year at Oakmont. 

McCoy was one of only five players to advance from his qualifier having dodged a plethora of competitors from all over the world who were vying to reach the US Open. 

All golf professionals are eligible to take part, plus amateurs with a USGA handicap not exceeding 1.4. 

