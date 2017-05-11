Newcastle United’s long-suffering fans have had little to cheer about over recent years, but the future is suddenly looking very bright indeed.

The Magpies have been promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and went up as champions last weekend, finishing above Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the season.

Days later came the news every Newcastle fan had been praying for: Rafa Benitez had agreed to stay on as the club’s manager following productive talks with the club’s owner, Mike Ashley.

"Newcastle United can confirm that a meeting has taken place between the club's owner, Mike Ashley, managing director Lee Charnley, and manager Rafa Benitez,” Newcastle revealed in a statement, published by Sky Sports.

"It was agreed by all parties that the meeting was very positive and constructive. Mike again congratulated Rafa and his team on gaining promotion to the Premier League as champions.

"Plans for next season were discussed, including the purchase and loan of players to add to the squad in readiness for the Premier League season."

Benitez will have over £70m to spend this summer

Sky Sports understand Benitez has been promised a transfer budget in excess of £70 million to spend on new players ahead of the team’s return to the top flight.

The two players Benitez wants to sign

And according to the Daily Mail, the experienced Spanish coach has already identified two players he wants to add to his squad.

Benitez is understood to have held talks with Manchester City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain over a double move for Fernando and Eliaquim Mangala.

Brazilian midfielder Fernando has only made 14 league appearances for City under Pep Guardiola while Mangala, a £42 million signing from Porto in 2014, has spent the season on loan at Valencia.

Newcastle fans react on Twitter

How are Newcastle fans reacting to the news? Let’s take a look on Twitter…

