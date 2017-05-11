GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rafa benitez.

The two players Rafa Benitez wants at Newcastle this summer after promotion

Newcastle United’s long-suffering fans have had little to cheer about over recent years, but the future is suddenly looking very bright indeed.

The Magpies have been promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and went up as champions last weekend, finishing above Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the season.

Days later came the news every Newcastle fan had been praying for: Rafa Benitez had agreed to stay on as the club’s manager following productive talks with the club’s owner, Mike Ashley.

"Newcastle United can confirm that a meeting has taken place between the club's owner, Mike Ashley, managing director Lee Charnley, and manager Rafa Benitez,” Newcastle revealed in a statement, published by Sky Sports.

"It was agreed by all parties that the meeting was very positive and constructive. Mike again congratulated Rafa and his team on gaining promotion to the Premier League as champions.

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

"Plans for next season were discussed, including the purchase and loan of players to add to the squad in readiness for the Premier League season."

Newcastle United v Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship

Benitez will have over £70m to spend this summer

Sky Sports understand Benitez has been promised a transfer budget in excess of £70 million to spend on new players ahead of the team’s return to the top flight.

Newcastle United v Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship

The two players Benitez wants to sign

And according to the Daily Mail, the experienced Spanish coach has already identified two players he wants to add to his squad.

Benitez is understood to have held talks with Manchester City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain over a double move for Fernando and Eliaquim Mangala.

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-MAN CITY

Brazilian midfielder Fernando has only made 14 league appearances for City under Pep Guardiola while Mangala, a £42 million signing from Porto in 2014, has spent the season on loan at Valencia.

Newcastle fans react on Twitter

How are Newcastle fans reacting to the news? Let’s take a look on Twitter…

Would Fernando and Mangala be decent signings for Newcastle? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Topics:
Alan Shearer
Football
Championship

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

After subpar rookie season, Jared Goff reportedly now looking like new QB

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

