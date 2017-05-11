Juventus will be out to banish the demons of two years ago when they head to the Champions League final in June.

The Serie A champions-elect will meet Real Madrid in Cardiff having dispensed with Monaco 4-1 on aggregate.

That showpiece will come just under two years after Max Allegri's side were beaten 3-1 by Barcelona, so the Bianconeri will be determined to go one better this time around.

Juve's road to the final has to be seen as a huge success story in the art of rebuilding a squad. Since the 2015 final, they've lost countless key players, most notably Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, Carlos Tevez, and Arturo Vidal.

Yet, here they are again. Allegri has made some astute signings over the past couple of seasons, none more so than Dani Alves.

In fact, the Brazilian was at the heart of almost everything his side did against Monaco. The full-back spent the second leg assisting Mario Mandzukic's goal before finding the back of the net with a gorgeous volley of his own.

Barcelona must be absolutely kicking themselves for letting him go. The 34-year-old's move to Turin surprised a lot of fans and only came about because his relationship with Barca had reached breaking point.

There's no doubt he can still cut it at the highest level despite his age, which is why so many people have been waxing lyrical about him. After all, this will be 30th major final of his career.

That kind of experience is priceless, but were Juventus to cash in, they could command a pretty hefty fee.

So, could he be on the move again?

In the semi-final, Kylian Mbappe headed the list of players we'd love to see in the Premier League, but a report has emerged linking Alves with a surprise move to England.

It has to be said that this claim comes from Barcelona-based publication Sport, so it remains to be seen whether it's just a case of sour grapes.

However, they are suggesting that Alves could soon leave Juve and head to Chelsea, where Antonio Conte is looking for an experienced player to bolster his defence.

Branislav Ivanovic was allowed to join Zenit St Petersburg in January and John Terry is out of contract at the end of the season, hence why Conte is concerned about a lack of mature defenders in his ranks.

Chelsea's full-backs have enjoyed a fine season, but few clubs would turn down the chance to sign Alves right now if they had the opportunity.

