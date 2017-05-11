After Anthony Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko to make it 19 wins out of 19, there was only one fighter on his mind.

The undefeated Brit immediately called out another man that had beaten Klitschko in recent years - Tyson Fury - after they had engaged in a Twitter argument before the fight at Wembley.

“Tyson Fury, where you at baby?” Joshua asked whilst still in the ring.

Article continues below

“Come on, is that what you want to see? I enjoy fighting. I love fighting. Tyson Fury I know he has been talking a lot and wants to come back and compete.

“I want to give 90,000 people another chance to come back and watch some boxing here.”

Article continues below

Fury would obviously jump at the chance to face the WBA and IBF champion as he attempts to make his long-awaited return to boxing.

And, since Joshua’s victory over Klitschko, he has been constantly speaking about the 27-year-old as he tries to arrange a heavyweight clash against him.

Fury called out Joshua

“Well done Anthony Joshua, good fight, you had life and death with Klitschko and I played with the guy,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Let’s dance.”

Tyson Fury's daughter

In fact, Fury is so desperate to fight Joshua that he’s even got his seven-year-old daughter to call out Joshua.

"I think he's a weightlifter and he's not a boxer,” Venezuela was filmed saying in a video.

And, when asked what would happen in a fight between Joshua and her Father, she said: ”My dad. By knockout and taking his eye out."

Of course, to strike a deal with Joshua means negotiating with his promoter, Eddie Hearn.

However, judging by his recent Instagram video, that isn’t going to go too smoothly.

In the clip filmed at the beach, Fury gives shoutouts to all the people that have been close to him during his career.

Tyson Fury on Eddie Hearn

But he saves a special message for Hearn at the end, singing: “Eddie Hearn is a w***er. La la la la.”

How lovely.

While a clash with Joshua is yet to be announced, Fury claims that Hearn has already booked a venue for next April.

Joshua vs Fury next April?

“Eddie Hearn has already booked Wembley Stadium for next April. There isn’t another stadium where it should take place. I would fight Joshua in October but I believe Klitschko will take the rematch," Fury told the Daily Telegraph.



“Deep down, I don’t think they want to fight me yet. Joshua struggled with Klitschko. And I took Klitschko to school, toyed with him, put my hands behind my back, literally, while he was letting his cannons go, slipping out of the way of them. They are not ready for that.

“A lot of people have picked AJ to beat me, but I’ve said many times that we are in a sport called ”the sweet science“ and it’s not a body-building contest or a strongman competition. Joshua is an easy fight for me.”

Is Fury telling the truth? Time will tell.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms