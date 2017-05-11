GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Golfer suffers unfortunate mishap during tee-shot at TPC Sawgrass

Ryan Gray, an amateur golfer from the States, has hit a once in a lifetime tee shot on the 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

Unfortunately for him, however, it’s not one he will want to brag about in the club house.

Onlookers could be heard exclaiming their shock as Gray’s tee shot slammed into an unsuspecting duck… yes, a duck!

The blindsided water fowl then spun into the lake, much to the dismay of onlookers and Gray himself.

“Oh my God ... did that just happen?” said one astonished onlooker.

“Are you kidding me?” exclaimed another.

Well, sadly for the duck, it did happen and the accident claimed its life, with the incident happening on the tee of the 18th hole.

The last hole at TPC Sawgrass looks like it is pretty tricky judging by the video. There is a lake on the left hand side, and a series of small fairways leading to the pin.

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One

Ryan’s tee shot pinged off his club and into the duck, which has provided a never more apt meaning for the phrase in the wrong place at the wrong time as it careered into the lake.

In a slightly horrifyingly morbid coincidence, the bird was seemingly coming into land on the lake in the exact spot it unfortunately found itself.

The video of the incident has been posted by Ryan’s friend Todd Shannon on Instagram and you can see the footage below.

Not very nice at all for everyone.

Shannon has said that the footage is genuine and not faked, claiming: "For those who think this was intentional or fake, take off your foil hat and go make some friends."

The reaction to the video on Instagram has attracted 36,800 views as of writing this article, and can be found on foreplay pods page.

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One

Commentators on Instagram have expressed their shock to the video.

One viewer believed you could hear the ball hitting the bird, whilst others have described footage of the incident as “Holy F****”.

Another thought the whole occurrence was hilarious, which most people won't really agree with.

