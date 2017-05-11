It's been a long time coming, but Mesut Ozil finally appears to be rediscovering his best form at Arsenal.

The recent 2-0 defeat against Tottenham saw the Germany international slammed for being lazy and not making enough of an impact, but against Manchester United, he was brilliant.

Ozil, alongside Alexis Sanchez and Danny Welbeck, terrorised United's defence in the second 45 minutes with his movement to seal a vital three points.

And he was at his mercurial best against Southampton on Wednesday, too, by providing an inch-perfect assist for Sanchez to open the scoring at St Mary's Stadium.

Even Arsenal fans have grown concerned by Ozil's performances of late but his more recent displays have provided a timely reminder of what he brings to the table and why he must stay.

Ozil's future in north London is in doubt and with under 18 months remaining on his contract, Arsene Wenger is determined to tie him down to a new deal this summer.

A salary in the region of £280,000-per-week has been reported but much will depend on whether Arsenal win the FA Cup and finish in the top four.

Regardless, Ozil recently told Sky Sports how he is happy at the Emirates Stadium and at a club he regards as one of the 'best in the world'.

"Arsenal belong as one of the best clubs in the world and London is a great place to be, a great city to live in," the German said.

"As I have always said in the past, I feel comfortable here. I am happy. As I have said before, in the summer we will talk but right now Arsenal stands in front of any player and I respect that."

Nothing is certain until Ozil puts pen to paper on a new contract or demands to leave, but in the meantime, the 28-year-old has given a possible indication of what the future holds.

Following the 2-0 Southampton win, Ozil posted a picture on Instagram of himself and Shkodran Mustafi celebrating (see below).

Ozil's posts usually attract hundreds of thousands of engagements, but eagled-eyed Arsenal fans noticed he responded to one comment.

In the screenshot below, the German 'liked' a response which read: "I love you. Stay at Arsenal forever."

Of course, we're not about to make assumptions and say Ozil has confirmed he will be staying at Arsenal, but the fact he liked a comment asking him to 'stay forever' is a pretty good sign.

Ozil has expressed countless times his love for Arsenal and, in truth, it wouldn't be a great surprise if he did end up signing a new deal in the summer.

