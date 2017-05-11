Kobe Bryant is familiar with playing the same opponent in the NBA Finals twice in three years, as his Los Angeles Lakers split the 2008 and 2010 championships with the rival Boston Celtics.

The only reason the two teams didn't meet in three-straight Finals was that the 2009 Boston squad had a couple of key injuries that allowed the Orlando Magic to earn a berth in that year's title round.

Now that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are seemingly heading toward their third-straight Finals showdown, Bryant said he doesn't understand why NBA fans are bored by this year's postseason.

In an ESPN.com story, Bryant said that it doesn't matter that the two best teams in the league are seemingly on a collision course for the NBA Finals - fans should enjoy the ride:

"Why is that bad for basketball? That makes no sense," Bryant says. "Just because it's preordained that's a bad thing?

"I know I'm going to wake up in the morning. Is that a bad thing? I don't think it is."

Even if LeBron James and the Cavaliers make quick work of the Celtics or Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference Finals, and even if Steph Curry and the Warriors do the same to either the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs in the West, it's safe to say Bryant will be watching.

As one of the greatest players ever to play the game, Kobe clearly appreciates watching greatness at work, and the Cavaliers and Warriors have some of the greatest players in the game right now.

From the Big 3 of LeBron, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Cleveland to Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant in Golden State, there's no shortage of star power on either squad.

Adding to the intrigue of a third-straight Cavs-Warriors matchup is the fact that each team has won one of the first two title meetings. Therefore, if they meet again this June, they'll be able to definitively prove which team is the best of this era.

Plus, if LeBron wins another ring, it will put him at four for his career - just one behind Bryant, who won five during his storied career in Los Angeles.

Kobe won his last NBA title during his age 31 season, though, something LeBron also did last year. Now at 32, James has shown no signs of slowing down, but it's tough to continue putting so much playoff mileage on his body.

Of the Warriors' big four, Curry and Durant are the oldest, but both are only in their age-28 seasons, so they're still in the middle of their primes. The next few NBA titles could come down to how long James is able to prolong his prime and defy Father Time.