Emil Forsberg reveals why Zlatan Ibrahimovic was ‘incredibly annoying’ to train with

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have played his final game for Manchester United after damaging his knee ligaments while playing against Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-finals last month.

The charismatic Swede, 35, is expected to be out for between 9-12 months and could leave United when his current contract expires in the summer, rather than signing a new one-year deal.

Zlatan has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer and could be fit in time for the start of the 2018 campaign next spring.

It wouldn’t be a total surprise, though, if the superstar was back well before then.

Doctors treating Zlatan have been shocked by his impressive physical condition. The man who operated on the striker, Doctor Fu, has told the South China Morning Post: “I can’t discuss too many details, I don’t want to get in trouble with Manchester United.

“But I can tell you he’s in superb shape in all things. Healthy morphology, the quality of the bone and muscle, everything is as good as you can possibly see.

“He’s one of the top athletes I’ve ever touched, he is in superb shape.”

Why Zlatan's teammates might not miss him in training

However, it’s possible that his Man Utd teammates haven’t missed him in training over the past few weeks.

Why? Because according to his former Sweden teammate Emil Forsberg, Zlatan can be “incredibly annoying” in training.

"Zlatan can be incredibly annoying," Forsberg told Spox, per Goal. "When you have had a bad training session, he keeps on approaching you and bothers you with questions why you trained so badly, how it is even possible to train that badly and why you were not focused. Some of it is joking around and some of it is serious.

FBL-EURO-2016-SWE-TRAINING

"But that's the way he is, he always wants to win and pushes those around him to new heights.”

Forsberg: Zlatan can get away with anything!

Forsberg also revealed that Zlatan can get away with anything because he’s Zlatan.

"He is not playing some sort of character, he simply is the way he is,” the RB Leipzig winger added. “He really is the king in Sweden, that is not an exaggeration. Nobody can even compare to Zlatan. He can get away with anything he says, but there is no-one else like that. He has created this situation himself with his consistently strong performances.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-CHELSEA

"Zlatan always was my role model when I was a child. It is incredibly cool to have played with him and it is a pity that he retired from international football."

