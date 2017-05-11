The 2017 NBA Scouting Combine is underway in Chicago, with top draft prospects like De'Aaron Fox, Markelle Fultz and Justin Jackson in attendance.

Those players will try to improve their stock and impress team scouts and executives with private meetings and on-court demonstrations ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft, which will be held on June 22.

However, if any of the players currently in Chicago would have contacted Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant beforehand, they likely would have canceled their trips to the Windy City.

Durant told ESPN.com that the NBA Combine is a complete waste of time and that top college players should focus on other things ahead of the draft:

"Stay your a-- home, work out and get better on your own time," Durant suggested.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver won't like one of the league's biggest stars trashing the combine like that, but Durant has a point.

After all, Durant said, scouts were wrong about him ahead of the 2007 NBA Draft. He recounted the terrible time he had at his combine workouts:

"I remember it like it was yesterday," Durant said. "All the strength coaches were laughing at me and s---. They were giggling with each other that I couldn't lift 185 pounds, and I was like, 'All right, keep laughing. Keep laughing.' It was a funny thing, because I was the only one that couldn't lift it and I was struggling to lift it. I was embarrassed at that point, but I'm like, 'Give me a basketball, please. Give me a ball.'"

Obviously, those scouts were wrong to laugh at Durant, as he has turned into one of the best scorers ever to play in the NBA.

However, a lack of upper-body strength may explain why the Portland Trail Blazers selected center Greg Oden with the No. 1 pick. Durant fell to No. 2 overall to the then-Seattle SuperSonics and quickly made the Blazers look foolish as he became a star while Oden struggled with several serious injuries and couldn't stay on the court.

Durant has averaged 27.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 703 career games, winning the 2014 NBA MVP award in the process. Now, he's an important of the Golden State Warriors, who finished the 2016-17 season with the best record and have won all eight playoff games they've played so far.

Whether or not this year's draft class contains the next Kevin Durant remains to be seen (though players of his caliber don't exactly grow on trees).

However, if you listen to Durant, the next NBA superstar won't be found at the combine this week.