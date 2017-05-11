GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Roberto Firmino .

Roberto Firmino's transfer to Liverpool is also being scrutinised

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It goes without saying that the transfer market has been a surreal place for quite some time.

Premier League clubs spent over £1billion last summer, smashing several records along the way.

As if it were his fault, Paul Pogba has taken much of the flak for the ludicrous money being splashed out.

Article continues below

Manchester United paid Juventus £89million for the midfielder, with mixed results from his first campaign back at Old Trafford.

Fans have been quick to joke about the logic of that transfer and delighted in this week's news that FIFA will be investigating it.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

The book 'Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football' notes that super-agent Mino Raiola is earning over £41million commission from the deal, although the details available are still minimal.

However, Pogba isn't the only player whose transfer is suddenly being talked about.

Firmino also named

The same source, as cited by the Mirror, have also shone a light on Roberto Firmino's move to Liverpool.

The Brazilian arrived on Merseyside two years ago, having signed from Hoffenheim in a £29million.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-LIVERPOOL

The 25-year-old has been very successful indeed, scoring 12 goals and assisting another six this season.

To be clear, Liverpool aren't accused of any wrongdoing in the move that took him from the Bundesliga.

The specific detail in question, however, is that Hoffenheim actually earned just £5.8million of the fee, with the rest apparently going to owner Dietmar Hopp's company Transfair.

Hopp reportedly then withdrew his business interest in Transfair a matter of days later.

Will it matter? 

FIFA are not yet officially looking into the case, but the report claims they are interested in the deal.

Transfers are an incredibly complex business and this may be another case of all smoke and no fire.

It's also unlikely that all that much will come of these investigations. The Independent suggest that with regards to the Pogba move, FIFA's remit is fairly narrow and even if they did find evidence, the sanctions imposed would be insignificant.

Ultimately, it's just another insight into the weird and wonderful world of the transfer market.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Philippe Coutinho
Football

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

After subpar rookie season, Jared Goff reportedly now looking like new QB

After subpar rookie season, Jared Goff reportedly now looking like new QB

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again