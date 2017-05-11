It goes without saying that the transfer market has been a surreal place for quite some time.

Premier League clubs spent over £1billion last summer, smashing several records along the way.

As if it were his fault, Paul Pogba has taken much of the flak for the ludicrous money being splashed out.

Manchester United paid Juventus £89million for the midfielder, with mixed results from his first campaign back at Old Trafford.

Fans have been quick to joke about the logic of that transfer and delighted in this week's news that FIFA will be investigating it.

The book 'Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football' notes that super-agent Mino Raiola is earning over £41million commission from the deal, although the details available are still minimal.

However, Pogba isn't the only player whose transfer is suddenly being talked about.

Firmino also named

The same source, as cited by the Mirror, have also shone a light on Roberto Firmino's move to Liverpool.

The Brazilian arrived on Merseyside two years ago, having signed from Hoffenheim in a £29million.

The 25-year-old has been very successful indeed, scoring 12 goals and assisting another six this season.

To be clear, Liverpool aren't accused of any wrongdoing in the move that took him from the Bundesliga.

The specific detail in question, however, is that Hoffenheim actually earned just £5.8million of the fee, with the rest apparently going to owner Dietmar Hopp's company Transfair.

Hopp reportedly then withdrew his business interest in Transfair a matter of days later.

Will it matter?

FIFA are not yet officially looking into the case, but the report claims they are interested in the deal.

Transfers are an incredibly complex business and this may be another case of all smoke and no fire.

It's also unlikely that all that much will come of these investigations. The Independent suggest that with regards to the Pogba move, FIFA's remit is fairly narrow and even if they did find evidence, the sanctions imposed would be insignificant.

Ultimately, it's just another insight into the weird and wonderful world of the transfer market.

