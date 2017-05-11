John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

WWE programming has felt the effects of the Superstar Shakeup, but not exactly in the ways that the company’s creative team would have hoped. Viewers haven’t been as quick to warm to the changes that the roster shuffle has caused and some higher ups are concerned.

Writers thought that the move would end up balancing the rosters while simultaneously creating some new storylines that people would flock toward. It hasn’t panned out that way and the SmackDown brand is feeling the affects more than RAW is.

One big change is that large-scale stars featured at WrestleMania like John Cena and Brock Lesnar are going to be absent for long stretches and shaking it up was supposed to smooth over those periods. Needless to say, the early returns are moderately pessimistic.

Vince McMahon and company aren’t hitting the panic button just yet and have engineered a short term remedy that might appease some fans: bring Cena back for small appearances while he is away shooting a number of entertainment properties.

On paper, that sounds like a great idea because The Leader of Cenation is always a huge draw and arguably the most recognisable face in the entire business along with The Rock. One problem: The superstar says that movie studios aren’t too keen on letting him in the ring.

He spoke about this at length with Sportskeeda and Mr. Money in the Bank told the publication why exactly that is.

Cena said: “I would do both at the same time, but the movie guys are a little weird with their insurance. They don’t want me to go smashing my face up. I’m excited for all the opportunities outside the WWE ring, only because it raises awareness of the WWE.

“A lot of our methods of entertainment are being adopted by both mainstream sports and mainstream entertainment. If you look at how ESPN has shifted its content, the way shows feature a lot of argumentative debate rather than informative sports reporting, then sport borrows a lot from the WWE."

So, the liability is too great, but the good news for fans is that he merely has to appear and won’t necessarily have to take part in any matches. Still, the fact that he can’t run down that ramp and mix it up is going to be a sore spot for those that want to see him in action.

The WWE is betting on him to help salvage what has been a weak period after all the goodwill that came with WrestleMania 33. They are going to have to work quickly to get this entire thing under control and trending upwards soon.

