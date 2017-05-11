There have been some great tennis rivalries over the past decade or so.

From Murray vs Djokovic, to Djokovic vs Nadal and Federer vs Wawrinka, each and every tournament usually sees a rivalry of some sort take place.

However, none compare to Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal.

Ever since Nadal's emergence as a fast and powerful 18-year-old in 2004, the pair have been battling it out for No.1 in the ATP rankings.

It's Federer who holds the advantage where time spent as No.1 is concerned - 302 weeks to Nadal's 141 - and he's also been the dominant force in recent meetings.

So far in 2017, the Swiss has beaten Nadal at Indian Wells, in the Australian Open final and, most recently, the Miami Open final.

As a result, Nadal was probably pretty relieved when Federer announced in April that he will only be competing at the French Open during the clay court season.

"I probably won't play any clay court events except the French," the 18-time Grand Slam winner said. "I need a rest. My body needs healing."

Federer's absence at the current Madrid Open will undoubtedly boost Nadal's confidence of winning the tournament. He faces Nick Kyrgios in the last 16 later day.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are still going strong, with Djokovic already through to the quarter-finals, but clay courts are Nadal's speciality - he will want to win.

In an interview ahead of his match with Kyrgios, the Spaniard was asked about Federer not competing in Madrid and whether he will miss his old nemesis, to which he gave a brilliant response.

Rather than beat around the bush, Nadal bluntly said how he will most definitely not miss Federer, though he appreciates that fans might.

"Of course I won't miss Federer in Madrid," admitted Nadal, per Yahoo! Sport. "But for fans and [the] tournament, when Roger plays is always great news."

Federer has been a thorn in Nadal's side so far in 2017 but winning the Madrid Open would put him in good stead leading up to the French Open.

