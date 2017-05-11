GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's doctor has made a prediction about his career

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a beast. We all know this.

However, quite how much of a machine he really is will be put to the test in the coming months.

The striker has no doubt overcome many challenges in his career, but returning from a double cruciate rupture at the age of 35 is going to take some doing.

Article continues below

It's been quite the debut season for the Swede at Manchester United.

Having contributed 27 goals in all competitions, it's a great shame that injury is likely to rob him of the opportunity of playing for the club again with his contract expiring this summer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

The former PSG, Barcelona, and Inter Milan star is not one to be defeatist, though, and he'll be focusing on making sure he is at least able to play again at another club.

The surgeon operating on him, Dr Freddie Fu, has delivered some positive news on that front. It's still early days in his recovery programme, but Zlatan must be encouraged by what he's heard from the medical professionals.

Doctors have made a prediction 

As reported by Goal, Fu has told the South China Morning Post that he believes Ibra has "many years" of playing ahead of him.

“I can't discuss too many details, I don't want to get in trouble with Manchester United,” he said.

“But I can tell you he's in superb shape in all things. Healthy morphology, the quality of the bone and muscle, everything is as good as you can possibly see.”

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN-UTD-ANDERLECHT

Swedish publication Expressen explained earlier this week that the forward's knees are so strong that doctors have asked him to return so they can conduct research on him when he retires.

When that question was put to Dr Fu, he added:

“Sure, in the future absolutely, when he's retired,” said Fu.

“But he can still play for many years, he's so healthy, so strong, biologically, bone morphology, everything is absolutely very healthy.”

That sounds like very promising news indeed. It's hard to know who ought to be most pleased by this update, as United fans are already resigned to losing him.

No-one wants to see such a horrific injury curtail Zlatan's time on the pitch, though, and it will be truly remarkable if he does manage a comeback as the doctors are predicting.

Will Zlatan be as effective when he returns from injury? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Paris Saint-Germain
Football
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Torres said to each other during spat [Marca]

After subpar rookie season, Jared Goff reportedly now looking like new QB

After subpar rookie season, Jared Goff reportedly now looking like new QB

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again